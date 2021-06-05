Yami Gautam Stuns In Her Orange Suit For Mehendi; Reminds Us Of Deepika Padukone’s Orange Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with the writer and director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar. The actress looked gorgeous in her red-hued silk wedding saree, which went instantly viral on social media. Her attire was resplendent and after her saree look, today she mesmerised us with her mehendi look. Yami Gautam left us speechless with her suit look and her attire also reminded us of Deepika Padukone's suit look for the pooja ceremony at her wedding.

So, Yami Gautam posted some candid pictures from her mehendi ceremony, which left us awestruck. She wore a mehendi-perfect orange suit for the occasion and the hue of her attire absolutely accentuated her intricate mehendi design. For those planning on what to wear for the mehendi ceremony, you have an outstanding outfit goal now. Yami Gautam's suit was a palazzo suit that featured a three-quarter-sleeved kurta with elaborately-done patterns on the border and complementing palazzo pants. She paired her attire with orange dupatta that was enhanced by subtle mukaish work and silver zari border. Yami Gautam looked stunning in her attire.

As for jewellery, she upped her look with meticulously-crafted heavy gold jhumkis. She also sported a nose pin. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, red nail lacquer, and light kohl. She completed her look with ponytail that went well with her traditional wedding function-look. As for Deepika Padukone, she also wore an orange suit for her pre-wedding pooja ceremony. Her suit was designed by Sabyasachi and it was a simple suit that she teamed with mukaish orange dupatta with gold border. Deepika accessorised her look with heavy gold and pearl jhumkis and the makeup was minimally done with pink tones and dark kohl. She completed her look with impeccable bun and looked pretty.

Well, they both looked gorgeous and also, with their outfits they made orange hue so trending for pre-wedding functions. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

