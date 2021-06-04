Yami Gautam’s Dewy Wedding Makeup Is What Brides-To-Be During Lockdown Should Bookmark Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has tied the knot with her friend and the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. She recently surprised everyone as she took to her Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a dreamy picture from her wedding and we can't stop gushing over her bridal makeup look. Unlike the other brides, the Badlapur actress kept her makeup minimal and dewy. Her this beautiful wedding makeup seemed perfect to be bookmarked by every brides-to-be during lockdown. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and talk about it in detail.

So, on her wedding day, Yami Gautam looked like a beautiful bride in her lovely makeup look. She didn't go for heavy, dark, and bold makeup. Instead, she kept it glam yet subtle. The base of her makeup was totally flawless. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Ginny Weds Sunny actress slightly contoured her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were well filled and defined. Her eye makeup was highlighted by black kohl, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara. Her cheekbones were blushed up with soft pink colour and for her lips, she went for bright red lipstick, that spruced up her look in no time. The tiny red bindi, upped her bridal avatar.

Sharing the picture, Yami quoted, 'In your light, I learn to love- Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya'.

We absolutely loved this bridal makeup of Yami Gautam. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yami Gautam's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 19:00 [IST]