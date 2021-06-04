Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous As She Opts For A Red Saree For Her Wedding With Uri Director Aditya Dhar Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With picturesque deodar trees in the backdrop, actress Yami Gautam and the writer/director, Aditya Dhar tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony, with only very private people in attendance, as the couple's respective Instagram feeds mentioned. Yami Gautam surprised us with the announcement and looked gorgeous while her husband exuded regal vibes in his wedding outfit. We have decoded their wedding looks for you.

The Vicky Donor actress looked beautiful in her resplendent red Benarasi silk saree. Her red saree was accentuated by buti patterns and intricate silver zari threadwork on the border. She teamed her saree with a matching blouse that was enhanced by embroidered floral patterns in silver tones. She also wore a long veil with meticulously done threadwork and colourful floral accents. As for her jewellery, she spruced up her look with elaborate gold jewellery that consisted of a heavy choker, stunning danglers, layered pendant rani haar, traditional kaleeras, auspicious red and gold bangles, a striking nath, and statement maangtikka.

As for her makeup, she upped her look with red lip shade, a tiny red bindi, smokey kohl, and contoured cheekbones that went well with her look. The middle-parted bun completed her look. With her gorgeous bridal look, Yami Gautam certainly taught the prospective brides how to ace and balance the maximalist wedding look. As for her husband, Aditya Dhar, who is the writer and director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, he looked dapper in his white-hued sherwani set that he teamed with eye-catching cream jacket with intricate motifs adorning it. He also wore a crisp shawl with embroidered accents and maroon border. His safa was splashed in ivory and golden hues - making it an inspiring look for prospective grooms.

Picture Source: Instagram