Yami Gautam's Red And White Pantsuit Had A Whiff Of Artistic Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam looked spectacular as ever, as she attended an event in Mussoorie. She wore a colourful pantsuit, which was fun and had a whiff of an artistic touch. Her attire was impressive and Yami pulled it off with a lot of grace. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, the diva wore a red and white pantsuit, which was collared and quarter-sleeved. Her attire of the day featured a structured jacket and she paired it with flared pants. Her ensemble was striped and she looked super stylish in it. Yami looked wonderful in her attire and she teamed it with white pumps, which enhanced her look.

Yami accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and the makeup was dewy-toned. Her makeup was marked by a matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The bob hairdo rounded out her stylish avatar. We thought Yami looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.