Wow! Usually Chic, Neha Dhupia Pleasantly Surprised Us With Her Royal Look

Neha Dhupia again wore something so dramatic that we couldn't quite stop staring at her. She looked her fashionably best and there was a touch of regality and polished sophistication to her look. Post her marriage, we have noticed that she has stepped up her fashion game and we are also quite glad to see her taking a break from her signature kaftans.

Neha wore an attire, which is particularly meant for the cold season and can solve all your worries of keeping yourself warm in winter weddings. Her Payal Khandwala and Chola by Sohaya Misra attire was a shining example of not only colour blocking but also celebrated the rich textile legacy of India.

The green-coloured asymmetrical shawl-like drape notched up her attire. It was wrapped beautifully on her bodice and we got to see something unique after a long time. This particular addition to her outfit added a flavour to her traditional fashion.

Apart from the spectacular drape, her attire also consisted of a flared skirt, which was accentuated by elaborate motifs that adorned her ensemble. The border was also highlighted by miniature prints and we were completely blown away. It was a perfect symphony of muted tones-meet-ornate patterns.

She accessorised her look with oxidised tribal jewellery. The heavy bracelet and intricately done choker too added a theatrical touch to her look. But we were pretty stunned to see her ring, which was extraordinarily huge and pronounced. Neha also carried an elegant green-hued clutch with her, which went perfectly well with her attire.

She rounded off her look with a wispy and messy bun, with two-three strands falling in the front. She looked absolutely romantic and inspired us to amp up our ethnic style too.

So, how many of you think Neha Dhupia looked divine and was close to perfection in terms of fashion?