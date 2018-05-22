Neha Dhupia Smoulders In A Semi-Formal Wear

The newly-married Neha Dhupia has taken a break from the rich traditional attires and has been slaying the casual looks. Right from sporting floral dresses to pleated skirts, Neha has defied the conventional new-bride fashion goals and instead has opted for a more casual look.

The actor was recently in Delhi for a phone-launch event and boy, her fashion game was so on-point. The actor, who hosted the Vogue BFF season 2, looked smart and relaxed in her black and white outfit. The actor was all-smiles at the occasion and gave us the closet goals, particularly for office wears.

She sported a white high-neck full-sleeves top and paired it with a symmetrical and sharp half-sleeves jacket. Neha teamed her shirt and jacket with a pair of denims that matched with her blazer's colour. Her black pencil heels were to die for and the ponytail beautifully accentuated her look.

However, the actress didn't keep her jewellery light. Her Lara Morakhia bracelet, ring and earrings were a bit on the ethnic side. Neha surely wanted to contrast her business-like look and add a tinge of drama to it. She was seen cheerfully clicking selfies and posing for the shutterbugs.

We think Neha Dhupia was dressed to the T. She, as always, was a stunner. We love her post-marriage avatar, do you too? Let us know your answers in the comments section.