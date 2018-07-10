Wow! Sunny Leone Wore A Sunny Dress At The Trailer Launch Of Her Web Series

Sunny Leone was a vision to behold in her sunny dress at the trailer launch of her web series, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.' She wore a stunning mustard yellow dress for the event and made us go gaga all over her.

Her outfit of the day was outstanding and she pulled off this asymmetrical dress like a pro. Sunny, whose fashion game is always very strong, gave us another monsoon-inspiring outfit. Her attire featured a sleeveless plunging round-neck and a tight bodice. Her skirt was flowy and had quite a deep slit in the front.

It was a simple dress that perfectly accentuated her curvy frame. Her beautiful cami dress also had a net feature at the centre of her neckline. It was a cross between a maxi and a midi and we thought she looked just stunning at the event.

Sunny accessorised her outfit with golden danglers that went well with her beautiful dress. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bold red lip shade. She completed her look by keeping her wavy tresses slightly messy and loose.

Yes, Sunny definitely elevated the hotness quotient. We hope she gives us more #ootds and all the very best to her for her web series.