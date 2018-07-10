Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Wow! Sunny Leone Wore A Sunny Dress At The Trailer Launch Of Her Web Series

By
Sunny Leone Trailer Launch

Sunny Leone was a vision to behold in her sunny dress at the trailer launch of her web series, 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.' She wore a stunning mustard yellow dress for the event and made us go gaga all over her.

Her outfit of the day was outstanding and she pulled off this asymmetrical dress like a pro. Sunny, whose fashion game is always very strong, gave us another monsoon-inspiring outfit. Her attire featured a sleeveless plunging round-neck and a tight bodice. Her skirt was flowy and had quite a deep slit in the front.

Sunny Leone dresses

It was a simple dress that perfectly accentuated her curvy frame. Her beautiful cami dress also had a net feature at the centre of her neckline. It was a cross between a maxi and a midi and we thought she looked just stunning at the event.

Sunny accessorised her outfit with golden danglers that went well with her beautiful dress. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bold red lip shade. She completed her look by keeping her wavy tresses slightly messy and loose.

Sunny Leone Movies

Yes, Sunny definitely elevated the hotness quotient. We hope she gives us more #ootds and all the very best to her for her web series.

Sunny Leone Insta
Sunny Leone biopic
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sunny leone
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue