WOAH! Sunny Leone Is Cutely Dressed But Not In A Very Sunny Mood

Have you been missing Sunny Leone lately? We are sure you have been as much as we are. It seemed as if she had disappeared somewhere but, now, we have finally found her talking to someone on her Instagram feed.

Yes, Sunny Leone was in a serious mood, as she looked outside her kitchen window. The actress, who has amazed us with her groovy numbers like 'Baby Doll' and of course the style, is back again showing to us her mind-blowing fashion sense.

And, no, she wasn't wearing something hot but sported a cute summer-ready attire that we thought we could also wear on any given day. So, Sunny wore an off-shoulder top and paired it with white bottoms. We just adored her purplish blue top that had volumninous half sleeves. Her bottom was crisp but we couldn't make out whether it was a skirt or a pant.

To enhance her look, she didn't wear any jewellery but sported an elegant watch. Her makeup was natural and fresh as ever. She did a very light eye makeup and painted her lips soft pink. Sunny's loose hair completed her look.

Sunny looked as refreshing and rejuvenating but definitely was not in a very sunny mood. Maybe, she was shooting or performing. Who knows? All we know is that we loved her summery avatar.