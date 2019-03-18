ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Forget Dresses, Warina Hussain's Ivory Pantsuit Is The Party Outfit You Need

    By
    |
    Warina Hussain Fashion

    Warina Hussain ditched the usual gowns and traditional outfits and graced the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards in a pantsuit. The actress gave the boss lady vibes and looked absolutely glamorous. She made a strong case for pantsuits as a party wear. She looked impeccable as ever. Let's decode her party outfit and look.

    Warina Hussain Style

    So, Warina wore an all-white ensemble that was accentuated by nuanced details. Her ensemble was enhanced by overlapping asymmetrical bodice, which we thought was a refreshing piece. The jacket was meticulously adorned with subtly embellished floral applique. Warina paired her contemporary jacket with straight-fit ivory pants.

    Warina Hussain News

    She teamed her ensemble with shiny golden pencil heels and accessorised her look with a delicate choker. The makeup was marked by dewy accents and highlighted by a deep pink lip shade. The smoky kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow notched up her look. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look. With this look and outfit, Warina proved to us that she is a budding style icon. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue