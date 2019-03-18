Forget Dresses, Warina Hussain's Ivory Pantsuit Is The Party Outfit You Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Warina Hussain ditched the usual gowns and traditional outfits and graced the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards in a pantsuit. The actress gave the boss lady vibes and looked absolutely glamorous. She made a strong case for pantsuits as a party wear. She looked impeccable as ever. Let's decode her party outfit and look.

So, Warina wore an all-white ensemble that was accentuated by nuanced details. Her ensemble was enhanced by overlapping asymmetrical bodice, which we thought was a refreshing piece. The jacket was meticulously adorned with subtly embellished floral applique. Warina paired her contemporary jacket with straight-fit ivory pants.

She teamed her ensemble with shiny golden pencil heels and accessorised her look with a delicate choker. The makeup was marked by dewy accents and highlighted by a deep pink lip shade. The smoky kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow notched up her look. The sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look. With this look and outfit, Warina proved to us that she is a budding style icon. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.