    Wow! Warina Hussain's Bewitching Black Gown Left Us All Spellbound

    By
    |
    Warina Hussain Loveyatri

    The gorgeous Warina Hussain stole the limelight at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. She looked hauntingly beautiful in her attire, which was designed by Sara Alabdullah. The actress stunned us with her style statement and gave us a glamorous night outfit goal. Let's talk about her bewitching look.

    The 'Loveyatri' actress donned an off-shouldered black number, which was marked by the asymmetrical hem and structured bodice. Her attire featured a dramatic neckline and hugged her slender frame. The bodice was elaborated by subtle ruffled edges and contrasted by a flared mesh skirt. The silhouette was a classic mermaid-cut and the skirt was adorned with a meticulous array of floral appliques. It was a bold number and she teamed it with complementing pencil heels.

    Warina Hussain Fashion

    Warina kept her accessories light and enhanced her look with a diamond ring and sleek palm ring, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Her statement diamond choker gave her glam avatar an elegant touch and came from Hema Khasturi's eponymous label. The makeup was detailed with dewy touches and highlighted by a glossy shade of pink and winged eyeliner was accompanied by nude eye shadow. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, how did you find Warina Hussain's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    warina hussain filmfare
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
