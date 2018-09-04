Whose Black And White Polka-dots Dress Is The Most Retro According To You?

White and black polka-dotted pattern is ruling the Hindi film industry. These quirky retro prints seem to have made a comeback in a huge way. From Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja to the recently-engaged Priyanka Chopra, we have noticed so many divas wearing the polka-dotted numbers. Now their attires are contemporary, but white and black polka-dots are the oldest and the commonest patterns ever.

So, we have for you some of the celebrities, who have rocked polka dots over a period of time. Take a look and tell us whose polka-dotted attire you loved the most and whose attire is the most retro looking.

1. Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain is busy promoting her debut movie, 'Loveratri' and one of her promotional outfits was a humble polka-dotted dress. It was a halter-necked dress, which was enhanced by a flowy silhouette and the sleek belt gave the dress a structure. Her attire featured comfort quotient and the black ribbons also accentuated her dress. Warina rounded off her look with golden pumps.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was papped while coming out of a restaurant with her beau Nick Jonas. She wore a black-coloured halter neck top, which was full-sleeved and breezy. PeeCee teamed her top with white and black polka-dotted pyjama, which went perfectly well with her top. She also completed her look with beige-hued sandals.

3. Sonam Kapoor

This year, Sonam Kapoor arrived at Cannes in a polka-dotted dress, which was anti-fit and voluminous. The actress channelled the spirit of retro divas with her midi dress and a bow was tied on the neck. It had flared sleeves and she teamed it with black boots and black shades. She carried a black bag with her, which notched up her retro avatar.

4. Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander's attire was a bit like Priyanka Chopra's and they wore it around the same time too, but the former was vacationing. Shama wore a halter-necked black top and teamed it with a polka-dotted skirt with a deep side slit. She wore white-hued block heels and a black-coloured bracelet to round off her stunning avatar.

5. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was the latest star to ace the polka-dotted outfit. She wore a white dress with huge black polka dot at MxS launch. Her dress was voluminous and featured exaggerated sleeves. She teamed it with a complementing stole and the black sandals and a matching clutch completed her party look.

We found Sonam Kapoor's polka-dotted dress the most retro. How about you?