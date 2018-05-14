Cannes 2018: Sonam Is Like A Whiff Of Fresh Air

The newly married Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is back at French Riviera and we are just as excited as you are. Unlike Aishwarya and Deepika, who are still predictable with their style, Sonam's style is as unpredictable as the weather. You can never be sure with her and whether her fashion is on fire or it misfires, Sonam is equally unapologetic.

The L'Oréalista made her first chic appearance at Cannes 2018 today, in a retro attire. While her attire was reminiscent of the 70s fashion, her styling was very much in tune with the contemporary norms. Nonetheless, she was the head turner as she walked out of her hotel, wearing a charming smile. Well, she looked as fun as her outfit.

Styled by Deep Kailey, she looked fit and fabulous in a Mother Of Pearl Madison dress with spotty prints that totally looked flirty and casual. Her complementing black bag came from Bottega Veneta while her Chloé boots were definitely made for walking. But it was a pair of dark sunglasses by Victoria Beckham that finally completed her look.

We are wowed by Sonam's much-needed quirky look. Let's see what more fashionable surprises, she brings to the Cannes Film Festival this year.