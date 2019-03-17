ENGLISH

    Warina Hussain Makes A Powerful Statement With Her Black And Gold Gown At The India Fashion Week

    The gorgeous Warina Hussain also sashayed down the ramp on the final day of the India Fashion Week 2019, presented by FDCI and sponsored by Lotus Make-Up. She exuded power and elegance as she walked down the ramp for Nikhita Tandon, who presented her collection, 'Every Drop Counts'. The collection focused on environmental awareness and generating concern about marine life.

    Speaking about Warina, the diva was dressed in a black and golden gown with cape sleeves. Her attire elaborated on contrasts and textured hues. It was an iridescent number, which was highlighted by metallic accents and bold slits. The dress was accentuated by myriad prints and was detailed with a deep front slit. It was a dramatic dress and Warina pulled it off with a lot of aplomb.

    She paired it with shiny golden heels, which went well with her gown. The makeup was nude with a subtle pink lip shade and the main highlight was the golden eye shadow. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Warina Hussain's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
