Wow! Warina Hussain's Black LBD Is All Things Cool Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Warina Hussain has a thing for the colour black. Last time, she wowed us with a black gown and this time, she looked gorgeous in her little black dress, which came with a twist. The beautiful 'Loveyatri' actress sported a comfy dress. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

The actress was spotted in the city and her dress was sleeveless and exuded comfy vibes. Warina's dress was round-necked and made for perfect party wear. It was a figure-flattering dress and the interesting twist came in the form of a sheer cloak, which gave the dress a maxi effect and was accentuated by side slits. Warina notched up the comfort level by pairing her dress with white sports shoes.

Her look was minimal and jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. We thought Warina looked beyond stunning. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.