The 10 Best-Dressed Divas Of The Day Who Will Inspire You To Be Yourself Fashionably

Our Tuesday was fashionably filled as the B-town divas mesmerised us with their latest fashion numbers. Some went for traditional looks, while others were completely comfortable in western avatars. Adding to that, there were some who gave us lazy weekend wear goals too. So, we do have a medley of looks that will make your remaining day brighter and full of fashion goals. From Anushka Sharma to Sunny Leone, here are the divas, who inspired us with their fashion sense.

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was like a whiff of fresh air and took away all our moody blues with her relaxed and comfortable look. And most importantly, she got clicked playing with a dog and inspired us to be happy. Anushka wore a denim shirt that was collared and half-sleeved and paired it with black-hued distressed jeans. She completed her look with white sports shoes. Well, this look of hers is quite easy to ace too.

2. Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan wore a pink-hued lehenga from the label Pleats by Kaksha & Dimple. Her separates featured a cropped blouse and a flared skirt, which was beautifully embellished with golden-coloured intricate floral details. Sonal paired her look with a lightweight pink dupatta and wore elaborate earrings, which came from the label Kohar by Kanika. Her side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

3. Warina Hussain

The latest diva on the block, Warina Hussain also gave us some aww-worthy dress goals. The actress, who is promoting her debut movie, 'Loveratri' looked fresh as a daisy in ethnic separates by Natasha J. Her attire was splashed in grey-coloured hue and was highlighted by intricate floral accents. She paired her look with jewellery from the label Ahilya. Her tresses were loose and braided, which gave her look a romantic touch.

4. Shweta Tiwari

We were majorly missing Shweta Tiwari and this time the gorgeous television actress surprised us with this western number. She donned an all-occasion black dress from the label Ancestry and looked fabulous. Her full-sleeved dress was flowy but the shiny metallic belt added a structure to her comfy dress. Shweta teamed her attire with dazzling danglers from The Jewel Gallery.

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, whose street-style is getting only better with time, amazed us in this all-black number. Posed perfectly against the wall with a bird's wing painted on it, Sonakshi gave us the fashion moment of the day. She wore a black-hued top, which was enhanced by sheer sleeves and she teamed it with black-coloured hot pants. The actress completed her look with black-hued pencil heels.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah gave us an ethnic goal of the week by donning a rather interesting traditional outfit by Shantanu & Nikhil. She wore a bright red-coloured traditional attire, which was accentuated by layers and asymmetrical hemlines. Her attire was flared but what caught our attention was the printed sari-like drape that enhanced the bodice of her attire. Tamannaah paired her look with jewellery from Curio Cottage and her bun notched up her look.

7. Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta gave fashion inspiration to lazy girls and also beckoned us to believe that pyjama sets can be fashionable too. She gave her look a geeky touch by donning a striped quarter-sleeved shirt and matching pyjamas by Rajesh Pratap Singh and pairing it with spectacles. She teamed her look with brown-hued formal shoes and left her wavy tresses a bit messy.

8. Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha was certainly sangeet-ready with a midnight blue-hued lehenga by Arpita Mehta. Her lehenga featured a sleeveless cropped blouse with criss-cross details on the front and she teamed it with a flared skirt with pink-hued floral accents and bright green leaves. The designer incorporated intricate thread and mirror work in her lehenga. She teamed her lehenga with jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her makeup was marked by deep red lip shade and her middle-parted copper tresses rounded off her look.

9. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia notched up the maternity wear fashion with this warm red number from the label Global Desi. She wore this attire for 'No Filter Neha Season 3'. Her dress featured a boat neckline and slightly flared quarter sleeves. We loved the quirky nature-inspired prints on her dress, and she teamed her look with brown formal shoes, hoop earrings, and black shades. Her middle-parted tresses spruced up her look.

10. Sunny Leone

It seems Sunny Leone is really fond of the colour yellow. This time too, the actress wore a bright yellow-hued dress, which we thought was perfect for a date. Her A-lined Sunny Bardot dress came from Fancy Pants The Store. It was enhanced by stunning zip and pocket details. We also loved the exaggerated sleeves. Sunny's metallic hoop earrings came from Minerali. She wore a bright red lip shade and a winged eyeliner accentuated her look, while a high ponytail, went well with her dress.

So, whose attire would you give the number one rank? Let us know in the comment section.