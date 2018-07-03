Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Want Party-Wear Goals? Take Ideas From The Success Party Of Sanju

By
Sanju success party

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has become the highest grossing film of the year. The movie based on the life of veteran actor, Sanjay Dutt earned 120 crores in just three days of its release. However, Rajkumar Hirani's film was not only about the number game, it was also a critical success as it sensitively portrayed the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Now, with so much success, a success party was obviously due. And it did happen with other co-stars of the movie and friends gracing the event. Names such as Dia Mirza, Arshad Warsi, and Sonu Nigam attended the party and gave us some of the chicest and sassiest party wear goals.

Here's what your favourite stars wore at the success bash of 'Sanju'.

Ranbir Kapoor Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor

For Ranbir Kapoor, this movie proved to be a great comeback and well, with his acting skill, he clearly deserved the honour. Ranbir was dressed casually for the party and gave us believable party wear idea. He wore a plain black tee and paired it with distressed classic blue-hued denims. He also sported white sports shoes, a complementing cap, and slay-worthy shades to round off his look.

Manisha Koirala Nargis

Manisha Koirala

The seasoned actress, who nailed the Nargis look in the movie also graced the party. She played the mother's role in the film and at the party she came wearing a classy white overlapping shirt. Her shirt was breezy and she paired it with dark blue denims. Manisha's makeup and hair were simply done and really suited her look.

Dia Mirza fashion

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who impressed us with her acting skills in the movie, also wooed us at the party. She actually turned on the glam quotient at the party. The diva wore an embellished shift dress, which was V-necked and had flowy sleeves. Her makeup was light and fresh and her tresses were side-swept.

Sanju success party

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna raised the sexiness factor by turning up in a deep-necked dress that was dipped in an off-white shade and contrasted by black linings. Her attire was ruffled and she teamed it with an elegant watch and black pencil heels. Her makeup was dewy and she let her long tresses do most of the talking.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue