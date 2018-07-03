Want Party-Wear Goals? Take Ideas From The Success Party Of Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has become the highest grossing film of the year. The movie based on the life of veteran actor, Sanjay Dutt earned 120 crores in just three days of its release. However, Rajkumar Hirani's film was not only about the number game, it was also a critical success as it sensitively portrayed the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Now, with so much success, a success party was obviously due. And it did happen with other co-stars of the movie and friends gracing the event. Names such as Dia Mirza, Arshad Warsi, and Sonu Nigam attended the party and gave us some of the chicest and sassiest party wear goals.

Here's what your favourite stars wore at the success bash of 'Sanju'.

Ranbir Kapoor

For Ranbir Kapoor, this movie proved to be a great comeback and well, with his acting skill, he clearly deserved the honour. Ranbir was dressed casually for the party and gave us believable party wear idea. He wore a plain black tee and paired it with distressed classic blue-hued denims. He also sported white sports shoes, a complementing cap, and slay-worthy shades to round off his look.

Manisha Koirala

The seasoned actress, who nailed the Nargis look in the movie also graced the party. She played the mother's role in the film and at the party she came wearing a classy white overlapping shirt. Her shirt was breezy and she paired it with dark blue denims. Manisha's makeup and hair were simply done and really suited her look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who impressed us with her acting skills in the movie, also wooed us at the party. She actually turned on the glam quotient at the party. The diva wore an embellished shift dress, which was V-necked and had flowy sleeves. Her makeup was light and fresh and her tresses were side-swept.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna raised the sexiness factor by turning up in a deep-necked dress that was dipped in an off-white shade and contrasted by black linings. Her attire was ruffled and she teamed it with an elegant watch and black pencil heels. Her makeup was dewy and she let her long tresses do most of the talking.