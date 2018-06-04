Just In: Manisha Koirala Pulled Off An Outfit You Will Be Intimidated To Try

We love it when the least expected celebrities woo us with their sartorial style sense and give us oodles of fashion inspiration. One such celeb is none other than the seasoned actress, Manisha Koirala, who just made our day with her amazing outfit.

The actress, who is all geared up for the release of her movie 'Sanju', could have given her much younger starlets a run for money with this #ootd. Posed perfect in a hall marked by earthy ethnic interiors, Manisha looked stunning in her Chola by Sohaya Misra attire.

Manisha, very smartly, paired her full-sleeved cape-style white shirt with a slightly shimmery hot pink dhoti pants styled trousers. And well, she not only had our eyes opened wide in utter amazement but gave us such an attention-grabbing fashion idea.

What we loved was how she got two humble attire pieces and made the overall ensemble look so chic and every inch glam. We also admired the way she tied a black ribbon on her waist and added a touch of drama to her look.

The petite actress also accessorised her look with sassy shades, classy sandals, and bracelets. The lady has few interviews lined up and we have to admit that she was dressed to T.

We are totally floored by your look, Manisha, and you should keep on inspiring us. How did you find Manisha in this gorgeous avatar? Let us know in the comments section.