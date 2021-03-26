Holi 2021: Waluscha De Sousa Or Prachi Desai, Whose Colourful Printed Ensemble Will You Pick For The Day? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Holi 2021 is just a few days ahead and we hope you have already done the preparations. When it comes to picking the right outfit for the day, most of us prefer old tees, so that it can be discarded after playing with colours. However, some also invest in white tees to flaunt as all the colours are visible in it. But since due to coronavirus pandemic, the Holi celebrations will be limited this year. But hey don't let the pandemic spoil the festive vibe. If you can't play with colours, wear them! After all, it's a big festival and dressing up in such big occasions is must. To inspire you, we have come up with two colourful printed ensembles, inspired by Waluscha De Sousa and Prachi Desai. The two divas looked gorgeous as she flaunted their Holi-perfect outfits. So, let us take a close look at their attires and decode it for goals.

Waluscha De Sousa In A Red And Blue Printed Ensemble

For Holi special episode on Indian Pro Music League, Waluscha De Sousa got dressed in a full-sleeved round-collar flared ensemble, which was accentuated by blue striped patterns on the hem followed by red thick border. The red border featured white-hued intricate prints and she teamed it up with a matching printed dupatta. Her ensemble was designed by Mayyur Girotra and she completed her look with a pair of heels. Styled by Anjali Singh Shekhawat, the actress accessorised her look with gold-toned metallic jhumkis and rings and spruced up her look with black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and looked elegant.

Prachi Desai In A Printed Ivory Sharara Set

Prachi Desai was spotted sporting a round-collar ivory kurta-type short top, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns on the border while cinched detailing on the waist, added structure to her attire. She teamed her kurta with plain flared sharara bottoms and topped off her attire with a full-sleeved heavily embroidered short coaty. Prachi notched up her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with a dazzling braided hairdo. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

So, whose outfit would you like to pick for this Holi festival? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram