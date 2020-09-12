Happy Birthday Prachi Desai: 5 Pretty Ethnic Looks Of The Actress That Stole Our Heart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 12 September 1988, Prachi Desai earned name and fame for her portrayal as Bani opposite Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor's famous Television drama Kasamh Se. In 2008, she marked her Bollywood debut with Farhan Akhtar's film Rock On!! She then impressed her fans with her brilliant acting in films like Life Partner, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, and I, Me Aur Main. Lately, the actress also appeared in the film Ek Villain's song titled Awari.

She has definitely raised temperature on-screen with her stunning looks but her public appearances have often been simple and elegant. As Prachi Desai turns a year older today, here's a glimpse of some of her ethnic looks that stole our heart.

Prachi Desai In A Forest Green Anarkali For Diwali 2019 festivities, Prachi Desai was dressed in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline forest-green anarkali. Her flared anarkali was accentuated by golden and orange embroidered patterns on the sleeves, neckline, and waist. She teamed her anarkali with a matching dupatta that featured white dotted prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and chain necklace. She pulled back her tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, soft blush, and red lip shade. Prachi Desai In A Yellow Ensemble Prachi Desai sported a full-sleeved floor-length flared light-yellow ensemble, which was accentuated by golden patterns on the bodice and checked patterned border. She teamed her pretty outfit with a sheer matching dupatta that had blossoming orange embroidered florals. The diva upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and let loose her mid-parted highlighted short tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and red lip tint rounded out her look. Prachi Desai In A Pink Saree Prachi Desai took our breath away with her beautiful look in a plain baby pink saree, which came from the label Curious by Jeena Gupta. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved blue velvet blouse that was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings, big ring, and a silver bracelet. She made a puff at the front and let loose her remaining highlighted short tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Prachi Desai In A Floral Printed Lehenga Prachi Desai was decked up in a neutral-toned structured heavy lehenga, which was accentuated by beautiful floral prints and striped patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless matching choli and draped a sheer dupatta in a modern style. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted statement tresses. Prachi Desai In A Light-Green Ensemble Prachi Desai donned a light-green ethnic ensemble, which came from Architha Narayanam's collections. Her ensemble consisted of a flared structure skirt that was accentuated by intricate patterns and golden border. She teamed her skirt with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching peplum kurti that had net-detailing on the waist. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, triple layered chain neckpieces, and rings. She pulled back her side-bang detailed short tresses into a half-hairdo and rounded out her look with pointed brows, curled lashes, and light pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Prachi Desai? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Prachi Desai!

Pic Credits: Prachi Desai