Prachi Desai's Showstopper Outfit Exudes Romantic Vibes And Boasts Iranian Craftsmanship

Navratri festivities are around and there is nothing better than wearing a bright outfit. Prachi Desai inspired us fashionably with her ensemble that was splashed in the shades of green. Well, after Sushmita Sen's vibrant green attire yesterday and with Prachi's outfit today, it seems green colour is here to rule the trends. So, Prachi walked down the ramp gracefully in her attire for the show titled, 'Tribes Of The World'.

She was the showstopper for the designer Architha Narayanam on the day three of Lotus India FDCI India Fashion Week 2018. The designer presented her collection, 'Tha'lassa', which was inspired by the Iranian Qashqai tribes. The collection blended Iranian craftsmanship with European sensibilities. Her ensembles featured meticulous detailing and nuanced techniques.

Prachi's ensemble did have a modern touch and Iranian sensibilities to it. It was a lehenga perfect for women, who want to have fun on any festive occasion or her wedding day. It featured a sleeveless bodice that was detailed with intricate embellishments and fine threadwork. The blouse was also updated with a sheer fabric that was sequinned and flared.

Prachi's skirt was A-lined and voluminous. It was adorned with subtle shimmery floral details and the ruffled hemline gave the attire a tad bit of dramatic touch. A lightweight cape was also pinned to her attire, which was wispy and complemented her green-coloured outfit.

Prachi accessorised her look with a delicate and layered neckpiece and earrings. Her makeup was light and natural, but her hairdo was quite different. Her side-swept wavy hairdo was accentuated by a sprinkle of soft flowers. She gave us a romantic look of the day. We loved her traditional Iranian avatar. What about you?