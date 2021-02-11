Waluscha De Sousa Looks Radiant In Her Wedding-Perfect Outfits; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Waluscha De Sousa gave us fashion goals recently and her fashion outfits are what we can wear for wedding events. The actress wore a black saree, a green lehenga, and a gown. She looked amazing in the three outfits of hers and we have decoded her ensembles for you. So, in case you are planning on attending a wedding, you can take a look at Waluscha De Sousa's wardrobe.

Waluscha De Sousa's Black Saree

Waluscha De Sousa wore a black contemporary saree from Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. She wore a saree that featured ruffled details and pleated palla. Waluscha teamed her modern saree with a sleeveless embellished blouse that was adorned with jewel tones and thick black straps. She spruced up her look with Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. She elevated her style quotient with dazzling danglers and floral rings. She painted her nails red. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her stylish look. You can wear this saree at a reception event.

Waluscha De Sousa's Green Lehenga

The actress looked resplendent in her green lehenga that was from Kalki Fashion. She wore a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with pink and yellow floral accents, green leaves, and embellished details. Waluscha paired it with a voluminous skirt that was enhanced by multi-hued floral patterns and an embellished belt. She notched up her look with gemstone jewellery from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery and Mitaali Nanda Vohra. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and glittering green eye shadow. The pink nail lacquer spruced up her look and the long curly tresses rounded out her avatar. With a complementing dupatta, you can wear this lehenga at the main wedding event.

Waluscha De Sousa's Cocktail Gown

Waluscha De Sousa looked amazing in her cocktail gown that was sleeveless with sheer accents and embellished accents. Her gown was peach-hued and adorned with silver-toned and shimmering tones. The gown was figure-hugging and designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She spruced up her look with diamond studs and rings from Curio Cottage. The makeup was enhanced by red nail lacquer and red lip shade. The eye makeup was subtle and marked by pink cheekbones. The wavy long tresses wrapped up her look. Her gown was ideal for cocktail nights.

So, which outfit of hers did you like the most? Let us know that.