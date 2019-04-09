Of Parsi Gara And Colour-block, Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh Are Grace Personified In Their Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Legendary actresses, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh totally caught our attention as they graced the sets of Super Dancer 3. They looked graceful in their respective saris and totally exuded vintage vibes. They gave us style goals and inspired us to drape a sari. Let's decode their sari and look.

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman wore an emerald green sari, which came from the label, Ashdeen. She looked impressive in her ensemble, which was elaborated by Parsi Gara work. The poetic embroidery was done with silver threads and her opulent sari talked about the inter-cultural amalgamation. The drape was also accentuated by subtle motifs and she teamed her sari with matching green blouse. The pearl neckpiece and drop earrings came from Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and kohl.

Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh's sari was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and her sari was about contrasts. Her sari was black in colour and featured beautifully embellished golden and pink border. She teamed her sari with a dark pink blouse, which colour-blocked her black sari. She accessorised her look with dazzling ivory necklace, earrings, and nose stud, which came from Raniwala 1881. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade, dark kohl, and a red bindi.

Don't you think they looked lovely? Let us know that in the comment section.