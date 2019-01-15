Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh's Graceful Saris Are About Sophistication And Sans The Embellishments

The star-studded Raag Shayari event was also graced by yesteryear divas, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh. The veteran stars looked resplendent and absolutely graceful in their saris, which talked about understated glamour and sophistication. Their outfits were a strict departure from the modern sensibilities and embellishments. Let's decode their outfit and looks.

Coming to Waheeda Rehman first, her sari was about intricate patterns and soft hues. It was an elegant number that featured miniature-printed border. She teamed her absolutely gorgeous sari with a half-sleeved ivory blouse, which went well with her sari. Waheeda Rehman accessorised her look with a delicate bangle and a statement necklace, which was studded with precious stones. She carried an ivory clutch with her. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her minimal look.

Asha Parekh, on the other hand, opted for bold hues. Her sari was minus the patterns but was accentuated by deep red, black, and golden hues. Her red-hued sari was elegantly bordered and she teamed it with a half-sleeved black-hued blouse, which was meticulously bordered. She accessorised her look with a sleek gold necklace, a traditional bangle, and dainty earrings. She carried a textured black purse with her and her makeup was highlighted by a red glossy lip shade, heavy kohl, and a bindi. The side-swept bob hairdo completed her gorgeous avatar.

We thought both the actresses looked elegant. Whose attire did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.