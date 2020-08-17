This Bollywood Actress Flaunts PPE Kit As Her Latest Airport Look, Guess Who She Is!

ENGLISH

    There was a time when airport looks used to inspire fashion trends on the social media. Bollywood celebrities used to leave no stone unturned in dressing their best and flaunting their style at the airport, catching all the attention. While some used to keep it simple yet classy, some used to go desi, and some super fashionable. But ever since coronavirus outbreak has taken place, we have to let go off airport looks and now, we could only see celebrities in Personal Protective Equipment kit (PPE Kit, used as a safety kit) and masks, while they are travelling.

    The actress, who was recently seen sporting a PPE Kit was none other than Urvashi Rautela. She took to her Instagram feed to share her latest airport look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Urvashi Rautela was all covered as she was decked up in full PPE kit. Her kit consisted of a full-sleeved and full-length coverall, which is a one-piece protective garment, known as boiler suit too. She covered her footwear with shoe covers and teamed it with a pair of gloves. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a ponytail. The Virgin Bhanupriya actress covered her face with a transparent face shield and used black-hued mask to cover her mouth. Pointed brows and kohled eyes rounded out her look.

    Urvashi captioned her picture as, 'Airport looks ki "Aisi Ki Taisi'' and we found her caption funny.

    Well, that's how new normal fashion will be until the vaccine comes. Urvashi Rautela covered herself properly to protect herself from this dangerous virus and you should take some inspiration from her to stay and travel safe.

    Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Urvashi Rautela's airport look.

    Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
