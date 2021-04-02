Vidya Balan Shows Off Her Glamorous Side In A Black Sequin Gown And Leaves Everyone Speechless! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan is generally seen flaunting ethnic outfits that includes anarkali, sarees, suits, etc., for most of the occasions. There have been numerous fashion moments of the actress in traditional numbers and that's the reason why she is called the queen of the ethnic fashion. And no doubt she really pulls off the traditional ensembles very well with utmost elegance and grace. But that doesn't mean she can't ace the western numbers. She looks equally spectacular in bodycon dresses and recently, Vidya even proved it by slaying it in a bold black sequin gown. Showing off her glam side in a stunning dress, the actress shut the trolls who say, she only wears Indian outfits. So, let us take a close look at her ravishing gown and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures, Vidya Balan was seen dressed to slay in a full-sleeved black sequin gown, which came from the House Of Neeta Lulla. Her body-hugging dress had plunging-neckline that added bold quotient to her look. It was a wrap dress that was accentuated by overlap and knotted detailing. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Natkhat actress teamed her stunning gown with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with pretty drop earrings.

Her makeup game was also amazing. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Vidya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade. The Shakuntala Devi actress left her side-parted heavily curled locks loose and looked wonderful.

We absolutely loved this glam side of Vidya Balan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram