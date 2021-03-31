Just In
Vidya Balan’s Look In Indigo Printed Saree Is Pure Wow And You Just Can’t Afford To Miss It!
We all are aware of the love Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has for sarees. Be it promotions or a wedding or just a casual photoshoot, she mostly prefers beautiful designer sarees to get dressed in and undoubtedly always slays it with elegance and style. Recently too, the Shakuntala Devi actress was seen flaunting a beautiful printed saree in indigo shade and looking absolutely pretty. Her saree seemed perfect for summer season festivals. So, let us take a close look at it and decode it for goals.
So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Vidya Balan was seen decked up in an indigo-coloured pretty saree, which came from the label Abraham & Thakore. Her saree was accentuated by intricate oval-shaped white prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the matching heavily printed pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain blouse. The Natkhat actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned chunky earrings.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Vidya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, oodles of mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva partitioned her hair from the centre and let those curled locks loose.
We absolutely loved this saree of Vidya Balan and she looked marvellous in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram