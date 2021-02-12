Vidya Balan’s Stylishly Elegant Look In A Red Saree Is A Proof That Her Ethnic Fashion Is Unbeatable Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Talk about ethnic looks and our B-town divas will be there to give you major fashion goals. Talk about sarees and the queen of elegance Vidya Balan will show you how to pull it off with utmost grace and style. The actress has given us uncountable fashion moments in her gorgeous sarees and by now, we can safely say that her desi fashion is totally unbeatable. Proving the statement right yet again, recently, Vidya took to her Instagram to treat us with her beautiful look in a red printed saree. Well, her simplicity and style in her this saree is what that made our jaws drop. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Vidya Balan was decked up in a dark-red plain saree, which came from the label Studio Medium. Though her saree was plain and simple but the heavy prints on her pallu upped the look of the saree. It was accentuated by intricate dyed ivory block patterns with red outlines while the ruffled border added to the fashion quotient. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Natkhat actress draped the sheer pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar plain maroon blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned metallic big studs and ring that came from the label Silverstreak.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Vidya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Shakuntala Devi actress' hairstyle was also very unique and creative. She tied her sleek tresses back into a half up loop bun and looked amazing.

So, what do you think about this saree look of Vidya Balan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram