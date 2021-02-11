Promise Day 2021: Vidya Balan’s Half Up Loop Bun Promises To Steal Your Partner’s Attention Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Every year, Promise Day is celebrated on the fifth day of the Valentine's Week i.e., on 11 February. Promise is a big word and a big commitment. So, while you're all set with a list of promises that you are going to make to your partner today on your date night, do not forget the motive of the date night, that is looking your best to impress. You might have already tried out many hairstyles in the past four days, so, we have a unique and different hairstyle for you to flaunt today.

Recently, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures from her latest photo shoot, where she was seen nailing a very cool hairstyle. It was a half up loop bun, that looked very cute and it surely promises to catch your partner's attention. Here's a step by step procedure of how you can recreate the similar hairstyle. Take a look.

What you need

• Hair comb or hair brush

• Hair ties or elastic bands

• Bobby pins

• Heat protectant spray

• Hair straightener

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First, brush your hair thoroughly and properly using hair brush or hair comb to avoid tangles and knots in your hair.

• Now, from the front and from the sides, pull your hair on the top near the crown part of your head and tie it into a half up ponytail, using a hair tie or an elastic band.

• Before you tie your hair into ponytail, remember to leave a thick strand out to make use of it later.

• Next, take another elastic band and wrap this one twice.

• And then pull your pony only halfway through on the third time, leaving your ends out for an edgier look.

• Now, wrap that thick strand around the base of your hair tie, which you left earlier.

• Your half up loop bun is now ready.

• To give clean and finishing look to your hairstyle, straighten your remaining hair with the help of hair straightener.

• Do not forget to apply heat protectant spray before making use of hair straightener.

• Lastly, apply some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, are you ready to nail this cute and creative hairstyle of Vidya Balan today? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram