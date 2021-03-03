Vidya Balan’s Chic And Stylish Purple And Red Indo-Western Outfits Will Help You Rock This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is here and it's time to upgrade your fashion wardrobe with some amazing ethnic numbers and who better can give you inspiration than the ethereal queen of Bollywood, Vidya Balan. The actress, who has always stole the limelight with her ethnic looks, recently, gave wedding-perfect outfit ideas with her Indo-western ensembles. In her latest posts on Instagram, the diva is seen flaunting two stylish outfits- one was a purple anarkali with brown overcoat while the other was a red tunic set. So, let us take a close at her both ensembles and decode it for goals.

Vidya Balan In A Purple Anarkali And Brown Coat

Vidya Balan sported a V-shaped neckline long flared purple anarkali, which came from the label Pero. It was accentuated by red-hued pinstriped patterns and cinched layer at the hem while the matching band type belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Natkhat actress teamed her anarkali with a full-sleeved stylish-collar long brown overcoat and looked a class apart. Her coat featured subtle intricate prints outside and blossoming floral patterns inside. She completed her look with a pair of neutral-toned heels and pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, purple eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Vidya Balan In A Red Tunic Set

Vidya Balan was decked to slay in a red tunic set, which came from the noted designer Neeta Lulla's label. The set consisted of a bishop-sleeved loose shirt, that was accentuated by intricate floral prints and pom poms. The Shakuntala Devi actress teamed her shirt with silk dhoti pants that had had intricate brown floral prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, she completed her look with a pair of red heels and accessorised her look with metallic jhumkis and a ring. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and light red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these Indo-western outfits of Vidya Balan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram