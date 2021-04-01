Just In
Vidya Balan Stuns With Her Golden Anarkali Suit But Her Gown Look Is Even More Awesome
Vidya Balan exuded festive vibes with her ensemble and she was styled by Who Wore What When. Her ensemble was full-sleeved and intricately done, with jewellery on-point and floral bun. So, let's decode her ensemble that we felt was perfect for any formal occasion.
So, the Shakuntala Devi actress wore an anarkali suit that was full-sleeved and featured gathered pleats. The neckline was meticulously embellished with shimmering floral-toned accents. The complementing dupatta was accentuated by silver zari accents and pom-poms. Vidya's ensemble was highlighted by metallic touch. Her attire came from the label, Faabiiana.
The jewellery was spruced up by multi-hued enamel earrings and gemstone earrings. The jewellery was from Kishandas & Co. The makeup was marked by marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted jasmine-adorned bun completed her look. However, Vidya Balan not only wowed us with her golden ethnic suit but in her reels video, she also flaunted a glittering dark green gown and looked fabulous. In fact, she captioned her picture as, "When people tell me I only wear Indian... Snap!" So, what do you think about Vidya Balan's attire and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur