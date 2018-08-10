Vidya Balan's Latest Cotton Sari Is From A Flea Market In Pondicherry

Sometimes celebrities don't wear designer clothes and look equally stunning. Sometimes they wear an attire from a flea market. Such was the case with Vidya Balan, who sported a sari, which came from a flea market in Pondicherry. She wore this sari for a press conference event to announce the Malta India Film Festival 2018.

Her sari for the occasion looked as luxuriant as any top designer's sari. It was a beautiful cotton sari dipped in muted to dark tones and Vidya looked absolutely delightful in it. Her sari was accentuated by unusual hues and metallic accents. It also proved the fact that modern India is not just about vibrant colours.

So, her deceptively simple sari was quite evidently an example of understated beauty. In the movie world governed by glamour, her sari came as a very sophisticated piece. There was a hint of yellow in the pallu, and that was an effective colour-blocking. But the yellow too was a deeper shade and Vidya complemented her sari with a full-sleeved black-coloured blouse.

Can an attire evoke emotions? Well, the doubt got cleared after seeing Vidya Balan's sari. She was a vision to behold. Vidya contrasted her earthy shade attire with quirky jewellery by the label, Sakshi Jhunjhunwala.

Her dewy makeup was accentuated by smoky eyes and nude lip shade. Her hairdo was pretty different. Instead of sporting her signature bun or keeping her long tresses loose, Vidya made a ponytail, which suited her.

Vidya Balan yet again gave the women of all ages sari goals and she also encouraged us to promote local weavers. Kudos to Vidya for making this choice.