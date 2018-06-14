Subscribe to Boldsky
Vidya Balan's Latest Sari Will Inspire You To Don A Sari Right Away

By Devika
Vidya Balan sarees

What we love a lot about Vidya Balan other than her super impressive acting skills is the fact that she has stuck to her roots. She has been criticised like hell on the fashion front but the 'Kahaani' actress hasn't budged even an inch from her comfort zone. She dons saris like no other and kudos to her for popularising saris among young women of India.

Sure, that doesn't mean she doesn't look attractive in western wears. But recently, she again ditched the western wear and instead opted for a sari that we would like to steal from her wardrobe. The diva, with a smile that could kill zillions, wore a beautiful Punit Balana sari and grabbed our attention.

Vidya Balan sarees

She teamed her Nivi-draped sari with a full-sleeved round-neck black blouse. We also liked that the sari was colour-blocked and dipped in muted shades, perfect for office wear or semi-formal functions. She sported this amazing outfit for an event in Pune. Her sari was earthy pink in shade and featured a mix of pink and yellow shade on her pallu area and a brownish border. The tassels at the end of her pallu were an interesting addition too.

She accessorised her ethnic look with a black bindi and minimal jewellery that included eye-catching jhumkis and a bangle. Her makeup was done to T. She sported a soft black kohl but her pink-hued lips were pure 'wow'.

Vidya Balan sarees

We are giving Vidya Balan 10 on 10 for this avatar. We are sure you would agree with us on that.

    Thursday, June 14, 2018, 15:32 [IST]
