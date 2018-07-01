Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur Raised the Ethnic Quotient At This Grand Party

The charming and superhouse of talent, Vidya Balan also attended the grand engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The elegant diva attended the function with her hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur and they looked like one rocking jodi at the gala event.

They were both traditionally dressed and had us all transfixed. Rooted in their individualistic style sense, the Bollywood's favourite duo didn't fail to woo this time too. They raised their ethnic quotient and had us falling head over heels in love with them.

Vidya donned a sari but this time she was a bit dressed down and we loved it. Vidya draped a pristine white sari in her usual Nivi style and paired it with a bright pink quarter-sleeved blouse. Her sari was highlighted by intricate mirror work and her blouse featured a shimmery metallic touch. Vidya wore bangles and South Indian style gold earrings to enhance her desi avatar. She completed her look with a bold pink lip shade, a pink bindi, and side-swept loose tresses.

Siddharth contrasted her white with an all-black avatar. He wore a crisp full-sleeved kurta and teamed it with black pyjamis. However, it was his metallic textured jacket that caught our attention more. The pointed black jootis went perfectly well with his outfit.

We thought they looked one of the best-dressed couples at the engagement ceremony. What about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.