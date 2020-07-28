Vidya Balan Dazzle Us With Her Three Different Promotional Looks And We Can’t Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July 2020 and we have literally marked the date as the actress looks so convincing as Shakuntala Devi. She has been promoting her film on Instagram by treating us with her different elegant looks. For the recent e-promotions, Vidya was dressed up in three different ensembles- red andblack saree, cream-hued printed outfit, and grey-hued kurta-pants. Styled by Who Wore What When, with these three outfits of hers, she gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her all three ensembles and decode it.

Vidya Balan In A Red And Black Saree Vidya Balan was decked up in a beautiful dual-toned saree, which came from a weaver. Her saree featured red checkered base, black pallu, and golden border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless stunning black blouse. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of printed dramatic earrings and floral rings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a braided tail and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Cream Ensemble Vidya Balan donned a V-shaped neckline cream-hued full-length flared ensemble, which was accentuated by intricate brown-hued patterns. The brown belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front matching cape and upped her look with gold-toned earrings that featured green pearl drop detailing. The actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, blue eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Grey Kurta And Pants Vidya Balan sported a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down grey cotton kutra, which was accentuated by striped patterns. She teamed her flared kurta with matching loose pants and completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels. The diva's outfit came from the label Organic Hanger and she notched up her look with white-pearl detailed ethnic earrings. Vidya pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, blue eyeliner, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these different outfits of Vidya Balan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan