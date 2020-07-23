Vidya Balan Looks Stunning In Black-White And Sweet In Pink, Which Saree Look Of Hers Is Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most awaited Bollywood biographical film Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July 2020 and the lead actress Vidya Balan can't keep calm. She is on a non-stop promotional spree and is all out there flaunting her elegant ethnic outfits. For the recent e-promotional rounds, the queen of ethnic fashion shared pictures in her beautiful sarees and looked gorgeous as ever. In her black and white saree, she looked stunning like a diva, while in her pink saree, she looked sweet as sugar. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find which one was more impressive.

Vidya Balan In A Black And White Saree

Vidya Balan looked super stunning in a black and white mul mul saree, which came from the label Shuffling Suitcases. The dual-toned pallu of her saree featured pink pom poms at the border and she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style. Styled by Who Wore What When, the diva teamed her saree with a half-sleeved round-collar blouse, that was accentuated by black, white, grey, and red striped patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and bow-detailed ring. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low ponytail and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.

Vidya Balan In A Pink Saree

Vidya Balan was decked up in a pretty pink handwoven chanderi saree, which came from the label Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. Styled by Who Wore What When, her saree was accentuated by white floral patterns and she draped the pallu in a classic style. The actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved dark-yellow blouse and notched up her look with pink studs and ring. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan