Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi Promotional Attire Shows She Is The Queen Of Ethnic Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July 2020. Currently, the actress is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her film and she is leaving no stone unturned in making the best use of online platforms. For e-promotions, Vidya turned into an ethnic queen and she is all there flaunting her stylish side. The actress has been posting pictures on her Instagram feed and catching all our attention. Recently, she shared her 5 different ethnic looks that looked pretty much impressive. So, let us take a close look at her all five outfits and decode it. She was styled by Who Wore What When.

Vidya Balan In A Blue Maxi Dress Vidya Balan sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline chanderi silk and cotton-fabric navy-blue maxi dress by Payal Pratap. Her maxi was accentuated by intricate red and white floral prints. The black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings and red nail paint. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and cherry lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Black Saree Vidya Balan donned a Korvai cotton weave black classic saree, which was accentuated by double golden border. The border of her saree featured intricate prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain black blouse. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. She tied her tresses into a ponytail and looked lovely as ever. Vidya Balan In An Indian Pant Suit Vidya Balan gave major fashion goals in a yellow-hued Indian style pantsuit, which came from the label Rouka. Her suit was accentuated by white shibori dots. Her ensemble consisted of a loose top that featured long slit sleeved. She paired it with matching pants and completed her look with brown heels. The actress notched up her look with funky earrings and she pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and matte maroon lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan In A Printed Wrap Maxi Vidya Balan was decked up in a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline wrap maxi dress, which came from the label Rivaaj. Her flared maxi was accentuated by intricate orange and green prints and she completed her look with red flip flops. The diva opted for a pair of pretty gold-toned earrings and matching ring and painted her nails red. Vidya pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Red Saree Vidya Balan looked graceful in a beautiful red silk saree by Ayush Kejriwal, which was accentuated by blossoming floral patterns. Her saree was digitally printed and she draped the long pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The diva teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar equally-pretty blouse while the dramatic gold-toned earrings added fashion quotient to her look. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

We absolutely loved all these unique ethnic outfits of Vidya Balan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan