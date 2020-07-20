ENGLISH

    Vidya Balan Dresses Up In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits For Her Film Shakuntala Devi's E-Promotions

    Vidya Balan starrer Bollywood film Shakuntala Devi is all set to premiere on 31 July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Due to coronavirus outbreak, everything is being done online on digital platforms, be it film's release or the promotions. Recently, Vidya kickstarted e-promotions for her upcoming film on Instagram and she was all out there flaunting her gorgeous ethnic outfits. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress exuded elegant vibes in her lovely ensembles. So, let us take a look at her promotional outfits and decode it.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In A Cherry-Shade Ensemble

    Vidya Balan was decked up in a cherry-shade ensemble by Urvashi Kaur as she kickstarted promotions. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline cotton tunic dress, which was accentuated by asymmetrical hem. She teamed her tunic with dhoti pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed dual-toned heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned funky earrings and bracelet and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and looked pretty.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In A Yellow Floral Ensemble

    For another e-promotional round, Vidya Balan sported a beautiful yellow ensemble by Ayush Kejriwal, which was accentuated by blossoming pink and red florals and green leaves patterns. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline yellow flared kurta and matching pyjama. The diva notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned pretty earrings and maroon nail paint. She tied her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and matte red lip shade.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In An Orange Saree

    For the latest e-promotional round, Vidya Balan was dressed to impress in an elegant orange-hued Coimbatore cotton saree, which was brought from a weaver's exhibition. Her saree featured zaree border and she draped the pallu of it in nivi style. The pallu of her saree was accentuated by intricate striped patterns at the hem and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved yellow plain blouse. The diva upped her look with gold-toned designer hoops and enhanced her look with a red bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. She pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail.

    We really liked these ethnic dresses of Vidya Balan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Vidya Balan

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
