Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Shows Flower Power In Her Stylish Dress, Pretty Palazzo Set And Lovely Saree

Vidya Balan is on a non-stop promotional spree for her film Sherni, which was released recently on Amazon Prime Video. She has been picking very interesting outfits for the promotional rounds and making headlines each day. For the latest rounds, the actress opted for 3 different floral printed pieces and showed flower power in them. One was a stylish green dress, the second was a lovely red and grey palazzo set, and the third one was a pretty red saree. So, let us take a closer look at her outfits and decode it for goals.

Vidya Balan In A Green Floral Dress

Vidya Balan slew it stylishly in a forest-green classic-collar shirt dress, which came from House Of Masaba. It was a full-length wrap dress, that was accentuated by red floral prints and loose sleeves while the thigh-high front slit, added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her dress with a pair of white heels from Eridani. She accessorised her look with black and white fancy earrings by Prachi Gupta and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a back low bun and wore a braid-style hairband.

Vidya Balan In A Grey And Red Floral Palazzo Set

Vidya Balan sported a shirt and palazzo combo, which came from Gazal Gupta's Spring Rose Collection. Her outfit was grey in colour and featured blossoming red rose florals and green leaves patterns. The set consisted of a pulled-up sleeve classic-collar shirt and matching wide-leg palazzo pants. Her shirt was styled with a band-type knotted belt. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress completed her look with a pair of brown heels and from Something i label. The chic gold-toned choker and earrings from Dookdi, upped her look. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Vidya Balan In A Pretty Red Floral Saree

Vidya Balan flaunted a beautiful red saree, which came from the label Raw Mango and was accentuated by intricate pastel pink and white floral patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved round-collar plain blouse. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings and rings from Inaya. She let loose her side-parted wet wavy tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram