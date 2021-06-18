Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan’s Soft Yet Glam Makeup Look Is Wedding Worthy; Just Follow The Simple Steps! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's promotional looks for Sherni has become the talk of the town. For each promotional round, she is getting dressed in quirky outfits coupled with stunning makeup looks. At the latest round too, she sported an amazing glam makeup look that we just can't miss. While her tiger-printed outfit made a huge statement, her shimmery eyelids, winged eyeliner, and creamy nude lipstick screamed out major goals for weddings. So, take a look as we decode her complete makeup look for you.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Bronzer

• Bronze blush

• Highlighter

• Eyebrow pencil

• Brown eye shadow

• Shimmering brown eye shadow

• Shimmering pink eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Small flat brush

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Black kohl

• Creamy nude lipstick

• Brown lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Bronzer brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

• Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender. To get the dark base, go for foundation one or two shades darker than your skin tone.

• Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

• Apply the setting powder to set the concealer in place.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using a contour brush.

• Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows. Using a spoolie, brush your eyebrows in the upward direction.

• Moving to the eyes, take some brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Take time blending it in until you get the desired intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Pick the black eyeliner and apply a thick line on your upper lash line.

• Now, take some shimmery brown eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and dab it on your upper lash line (just above the black eyeliner), from mid to the outer corner.

• Next, take some shimmery pink eyeshadow on the flat eye shadow brush and dab it on the tear-ducts and on the inner corner of your eyes till the mid part of the upper lash line.

• Apply black kohl on your lower waterline.

• Fill and define your brows, using an eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

• Take the bronzer on the bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

• Apply the highlighter on your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips using a brown lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying creamy nude lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Set your makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Vidya Balan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Who Wore What When's Instagram

