Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Surprises Us With Her Unique Tiger-Inspired Saree; Also Wows Us With Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan has been promoting her upcoming Prime Video film, Sherni. The actress is also keeping us updated with latest outfits. However, the most significant outfits of hers are those inspired by tiger, as the movie is based on a disturbed tigress. Previously, Vidya wowed us with an Aishr x Ramruki saree that had a prominent illustration of tiger, and this time, for the latest promotional round, she again flaunted a tiger-illustrated saree. Styled by Who Wore What When, we have decoded the latest saree of Vidya Balan for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Vidya Balan wore a Ghuri by Debjani saree that was about interesting colour-blocks and patterns. Her saree was splashed in black hue and adorned with golden tiger patterns. The patterns were unique and celebrated the national animal of the country. Her saree also featured a red-hued border and she teamed her saree with a round-necked red blouse. The blouse was half-sleeved and featured white-lined patterns. Well, with this saree look of hers, she totally won us.

Apart from her saree, her jewellery game was strong too. Vidya flaunted white-toned Nomenclature earrings and Coral ring, which came from the label, Satat. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Vidya Balan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur