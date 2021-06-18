Just In
Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Flaunts Two Exquisite Sarees, Perfect For Looking A Class Apart
Vidya Balan's movie Sherni on Amazon Prime Video, opened to positive reviews. Vidya's performance in the thriller movie was compelling, making it one of the most must-watch Indian films of this year. The actress has also been promoting her movie and recently, she draped two exquisite sarees for the promotions. While one saree of hers was inspired by tropical prints, the other saree literally followed the theme of the movie with tiger-patterns. Vidya Balan was styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded her saree looks for some major fashion inspiration.
Vidya Balan's Tropical-Inspired Saree
The Shakuntala Devi actress looked impressive in her tropical-inspired saree that came from Soup by Sougat Paul. She wore a tropical-printed sequence saree and chiffon tie-up blouse from the label. Priced at Rs. 13,875, her saree was accentuated by green-hued tropical patterns on a white base. The border of her saree was black-hued with pink piping, and the palla was enhanced by pink-hued chevron patterns. The tie-up blouse was black-hued with green leaves and pink flowers, as the pattern. She accessorised her look with gold floral studs from Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted bun completed her look.
Vidya Balan's Tiger-Inspired Saree
Vidya Balan has been making a strong case for tiger-inspired saree that came from the label, Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan. It was a black-hued Roar saree from the label and priced at Rs. 6,550. Her saree was matte-hued and enhanced by white-toned tiger patterns. She paired her saree with a camouflage blouse that was collared. The blouse featured a tiger brooch that was from Abhilasha Jewelry Collection. Her look was jewellery-free but makeup was bold with dark red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
So, which saree of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur