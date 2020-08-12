Vidya Balan’s Floral Saree Or Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Multi-colour Saree, Which One Is Prettier? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

A saree is that beautiful piece of Indian clothing, which will always remain our favourite no matter how stylish we are. Be it for festival or wedding, we always end up picking designer sarees for special occasions and for fashion inspiration, we mostly look up to celebrity divas. Recently, the two actresses who gave us saree goals were Vidya Balan and Anasuya Bharadwaj. While Vidya looked lovely in a floral saree, Anasuya, on the other hand, flaunted multi-colour number. So, let us take a close look at their sarees and find whose saree is prettier.

Vidya Balan In A Floral Chanderi Saree

For her latest photoshoot, Vidya Balan was decked up in a white chanderi saree by Shivani Bhargava. Her saree was accentuated by hand-painted blossoming red florals and green leaves. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned funky earrings and bracelet. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, red-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint elevated her look.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Multi-colour Saree

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2020, Anasuya Bharadwaj was dressed in a pretty purple-hued saree by Guari Naidu. Her saree featured multi-hued striped patterns and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The diva teamed it with a half-sleeved green blouse and upped her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of drop earrings, green chain that had golden pendants, and multi-colour bangles from the label Lori. Anasuya pulled back her poofy tresses into a bun and adorned it with an orange mogra. Green tiny bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved these sarees of the actresses. Whose saree did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Anasuya Bharadwaj