    Anasuya Bharadwaj Gives Ethnic Fashion Goals In A Dual-Toned Attire For Upcoming Festivals

    By
    |

    South actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has been treating us with a lot of her ethnic looks these days. From sarees to suits, the diva has definitely impressed us with her sartorial choices and given us major fashion goals for festivals and traditional days. Recently, the Kathanam actress came up with ethnic attire and it isworth investing in. Dressed in a yellow kurti and green skirt to celebrate Rama Navami, Anasuya looked absolutely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Anasuya Bharadwaj sported a puffed-shoulder round-collar yellow backless short silk-fabric kurti, which was accentuated by subtle green-hued patterns. Designed and styled by Gauri Naidu, the Yatra actress teamed her kurti with a high-waist silk green long skirt that featured subtle yellow dotted prints and golden embellished border. The tassel-drop detailing at the side added stylish quotient. She completed her look with flip flops and upped her ethnic look with a pair of green stone detailed gold-toned earrings, matching plunging necklace, maang tikka, dual-toned bangles, and ring from Kalasha Fine Jewels.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Gayatri actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat braid and adorned it with mogra, which enhanced her look.

    Anasuya Bharadwaj looked gorgeous in her dual-toned ethnic attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Anasuya Bharadwaj

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
