Kathanam Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Nails In A Printed Midi Dress And Lehenga-Style Draped Saree

South actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has not just impressed us with her wow acting prowess but she has also captured our hearts with her pretty face and stunning personality. The Kathanam actress has been nailing her each photoshoot in gorgeous outfits and her Instagram feed is a proof of it. Recently, Anasuya shared few pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she is seen flaunting her western as well as ethnic side in a midi dress and saree respectively. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it. She was styled by Gauri Naidu and her outfits also came from her stylist's label.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Printed Midi Dress

For Thalla Pellama, Anasuya Bharadwaj donned a half-sleeved notch-lapel wrap midi dress. The first half side of her dress featured black hue while the other half was accentuated by golden and white hued pretty prints. The brown-hued corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals and accessorised her look with multi-hued earrings. Pointed brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Meeku Maathrame Cheptha actress pulled back her braided tresses into a low ponytail.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Brown & Blue Saree

For Prathi Roju Pandage, Anasuya Bharadwaj sported a brown-hued plain saree. Her saree was accentuated by light-blue hued pallu that featured floral prints. The interesting part about her saree was her draping style. She draped her saree in a lehenga style while the pallu in a nivi style, which added fashion quotient. The pom-poms at the side upped the look of her saree. The Yatra actress paired it with a half-sleeved brown blouse and accessorised her look with colourful tassel-detailed earrings, bangles, ring, and choker neckpiece. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Anasuya pulled back her sleek braided tresses into a half-hairdo and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Anasuya Bharadwaj

