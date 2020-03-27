Kathanam Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj In Two Different Pink Sarees, Which One Looked More Beautiful? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Anasuya Bharadwaj is among those actresses in the South industry who has mastered the art of nailing any outfit, be it ethnic or western. So far, the diva has been treating our eyes with her saree looks and undoubtedly she has been successful in catching our attention. Recently, the Kathanam actress flaunted two different pink-hued sarees that was designed by her stylist Gauri Naidu. So, let us take a close look at her both sarees and find which one looked better.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Floral Printed Saree

For Prathi Roju Pandage, Anasuya Bharadwaj donned a baby-pink saree and looked beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by pretty florals and black dotted prints on the hem. Her light-pink saree featured darker shade border and pallu, which she draped in a casual style. The Yatra actress paired it with a half-sleeved matching blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings, green-pearl detailed silver-toned choker, bangles, and rings. Anasuya pulled back her tresses into a braided tail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, tiny black bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Anasuya Bharadwaj In A Pink-White Saree

Anasuya Bharadwaj sported dual-toned saree and looked wow. Her white-hued saree was accentuated by subtle patterns, multi-hued printed silver border and pom-pom detailing at the side. The pink pallu of her saree featured white-hued prints. The gold-toned exquisite belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Gayatri actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved matching backless blouse and upped her look with gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of ethnic earrings, choker, plunging necklace, rings, and green bangles. Anasuya pulled back her tresses into a french-braid tail and adorned it with a mogra. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about her both sarees? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

