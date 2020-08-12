Just In
Janamashtami 2020: Vidya Balan Or Kajal Aggarwal, Whose Saree Look Is Perfect For The Festival?
Celebrated to honour Lord Krishna, Janamashtami is a festival rejoiced by followers to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. The celebrations also accompany dressing up and women like to look their traditional best for this festival. So, this time, we will leave you saree-inspired by decoding the festive saree looks of Vidya Balan and Kajal Aggarwal. Their sarees are totally festive-perfect.
Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram
Vidya Balan's Cotton Saree
For the e-promotions of her movie, Shakuntala Devi, which you can watch on Amazon Prime, the actress had been promoting handloom sarees. We selected one of her sarees for the Janamashtami festival as the yellow and red colour of Vidya Balan's saree absolutely exuded festive vibes. She bought this Coimbatore Cotton Saree from a weaver's exhibition and it was a red-hued saree with golden-orangish glittering border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved yellow blouse. The actress was styled by Who Wore What When and she kept her jewellery look minimal. The makeup was enhanced by pink eye shadow and pink lip shade. A ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal's Blue And Yellow Saree
We also loved Kajal Aggarwal's blue and yellow saree. The actress looked gorgeous in her saree that was draped impeccably. We also thought her jewellery game was strong. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her saree was bright yellow-hued with subtle detailing and was enhanced by blue-toned silk border, which gave the saree a lustrous touch. She teamed her saree with a blue blouse that matched with the blue of her border. The gemstone-studded neckpiece accentuated her look and the makeup was contoured with pink cheekbones. The pink lip shade and pink eye shadow upped her look. She also wore a red bindi and the middle-parted highlighted layered tresses completed her look.
So, whose saree look do you think is more convincing for Krishna Janamashtami? Let us know that.