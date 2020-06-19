Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 5 Times The Actress Mesmerised Us With Her Beautiful Saree Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 19 June 1985, Kajal Aggarwal marked her acting debut in Bollywood in 2004 with romance-drama film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and then had her first Tamil film release in 2007 with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam. In the same year, she starred in the film Chandamama, which was a big hit in box office and it earned her wide recognition. Since then, there has been no turning back for the actress and she continued entertaining her fans with her brilliant acting in both, Bollywood and Telugu films.

Apart from acting, Kajal is also admired for her amazing fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress' feed is full of fashionable photoshoots and her love for ethnics, especially sarees is clearly visible. As the diva turns a year older today, let us take a look at her five saree looks that gave major fashion inspiration.

Kajal Aggarwal In A Powder Blue Saree Kajal Aggarwal looked simple and sober in a powder blue-hued saree, which featured lace border. Styled by Archa Mehta, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar peach blouse that was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints. The Magadheera actress accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis, silver-toned bangles, and ring from Amrapali. She let loose her mid-parted curled tresses and spruced up her look with a tiny silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kajal Aggarwal In A Pastel Purple Saree Kajal Aggarwal donned a pastel purple-hued saree, which came from the label Asal by Abu Sandeep. Her saree was accentuated by golden stripe and ruffle-detailing at the border. Styled by Harmann Kaur, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse that featured heavily embroidered pastel blue and golden patterns. The Singham actress completed her look with a pair of juttis and upped her look with earrings, necklace, bracelet, and rings. Kajal let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kajal Aggarwal In A Pink Silk Saree For a launch event, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a light pink silk saree, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, her saree was accentuated by subtle blue-hued prints and golden border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved dark pink plain blouse. The Paris Paris actress notched up her look with gold-toned jhumkis, elaborate choker, and green stone-detailed plunging necklace from Khazana Jewellery. Kajal left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kajal Aggarwal In A Dual-Toned Saree Kajal Aggarwal sported a dual-toned saree from Raw Mango and looked gorgeous. It was an orange-hued saree, which was accentuated by pink-hued square patterns and broad border. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style that featured pink stripes. The Mumbai Saga actress teamed it with a half-sleeved plain pink blouse and accessorised her look with gold-toned round earrings, elaborate choker, and ring from the label Silver Streak. Kajal pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and enhanced her look with filled brows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kajal Aggarwal In A Yellow Saree Kajal Aggarwal looked like a ray of sunshine in a plain bright yellow saree, which came from the House Of Neeta Lulla. Styled by Nishka Lulla Mehra, she draped the pallu of her saree with thin pleats and teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse. The Nayak actress completed her look with silver juttis and upped her look with a statement necklace. She let loose her highlighted tresses and rounded out her look with minimal makeup.

Kajal Aggarwal absolutely nailed all her saree looks. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal!

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal