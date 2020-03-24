Kajal Aggarwal Exudes Summer Vibes In A Pretty And Refreshing Floral Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal has not only been in our best-actress list but also in our best-dressed list. The Mumbai Saga actress has made numerous fashion statements and proved that she can pull off any attire easily and effortlessly. Recently, Kajal took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she is seen flaunting an off-shoulder top with ruffle skirt. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Kajal Aggarwal donned an off-shoulder plunging neckline white off-shoulder crop top that featured black-hued prints. Styled by Archa Mehta, the Paris Paris actress teamed it with a high-waist peach-hued full-length skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by floral patterns and ruffled layers. She completed her look with a pair of pointed grey-hued sandals. On the jewellery front, the Singham actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned choker neckpiece.

Coming to her makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kajal slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Magadheera actress pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. The bow-detailed pink-hued hairband suited her well and she looked cute in it.

Kajal Aggarwal exuded summer vibes in her this floral outfit. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajal Aggarwal

