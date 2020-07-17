Anasuya Bharadwaj Blossoms Like A Rose In Her Red Dress And Her ‘Babe’ Necklace Is Wow-Worthy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the finest actresses in Telugu cinema. Apart from being a wonderful and talented actress, she is also a big fashion enthusiast. The diva is very much active on Instagram and she keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Recently, the Kshanam actress shared a series of pictures, where she was seen blossoming like a beautiful rose flower in her pretty red dress. What caught our attention was her 'babe necklace' that upped her look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Anasuya Bharadwaj was decked up in an off-shoulder red flared dress, which was designed by her stylist Gauri Naidu. Her lovely dress was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and high-low hemline. The Kathanam actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with a beautiful delicate crystal-detailed silver-toned 'babe necklace'. She further upped her look with a big white-pearl detailed ring, a gold-toned ring, and purple-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Anasuya let loose her fringe-detailed highlighted layered tresses and looked spectacular.

We really liked this cute red dress of Anasuya Bharadwaj and her lovely 'babe' necklace is what we want to steal right away from her. What do you think about her this attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Anasuya Bharadwaj