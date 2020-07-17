ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anasuya Bharadwaj Blossoms Like A Rose In Her Red Dress And Her ‘Babe’ Necklace Is Wow-Worthy

    By
    |

    Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the finest actresses in Telugu cinema. Apart from being a wonderful and talented actress, she is also a big fashion enthusiast. The diva is very much active on Instagram and she keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Recently, the Kshanam actress shared a series of pictures, where she was seen blossoming like a beautiful rose flower in her pretty red dress. What caught our attention was her 'babe necklace' that upped her look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Anasuya Bharadwaj was decked up in an off-shoulder red flared dress, which was designed by her stylist Gauri Naidu. Her lovely dress was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and high-low hemline. The Kathanam actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with a beautiful delicate crystal-detailed silver-toned 'babe necklace'. She further upped her look with a big white-pearl detailed ring, a gold-toned ring, and purple-hued nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Anasuya let loose her fringe-detailed highlighted layered tresses and looked spectacular.

    We really liked this cute red dress of Anasuya Bharadwaj and her lovely 'babe' necklace is what we want to steal right away from her. What do you think about her this attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Anasuya Bharadwaj

    More ANASUYA BHARADWAJ News

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue