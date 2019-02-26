Vidya Balan Wore This Exquisite Attire For Akash Ambani's Pre-wedding Function Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan ditched the usual silk sarees for contemporary traditional wear. She wore this stunning attire for the pre-wedding sangeet of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, which took place at St. Moritz, Switzerland. The event had B-town A-listers and Vidya surprised us with her ethnic wear, which came from SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi.

She radiated festive vibes and came dressed in separates, which were enhanced by modern design aesthetics. The seasoned actress wore an outfit from their winter festive line and gave us major traditional wear goals. Vidya wore a floral sleeveless blouse, which was cloaked by an overlapping organza wrap blouse. She teamed her cropped blouse with a complementing flared skirt that was beautifully embellished. Her attire came alive with rich muted-toned hues and looked perfect for a winter wedding function.

She accessorised her look with an elaborate maang-tikka, which came from the label, Joolry by Karishma Mehra. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by a pink lip shade. The eye makeup was dramatic with smoky kohl and gold-toned eye shadow. Her sleek tresses went well with her look. She was styled by Who Wore What When and we couldn't take eyes off her. So, how did you find Vidya Balan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.